Best way to find quality leads?

Marketing
I own a small web design firm and I’m looking for the best way to pay people for quality leads that turn into sales. I’ve thought about an affiliate program but where the prices of everything is different. based on the job I don’t have a set price for products to sell directly on my site so I’m not sure if an affiliate program would work.

I have tried Facebook ads for leads and they have yet to return anything but spam. Currently trying linkedin and reddit.

Google ads are way too expensive at $10-$22 cpc. I would be willing to pay that if it resulted in a sale.

Im willing to pay up to 20% of project total or $50 whichever is more for each new client that converts into a paying customer.

By running Ad campaigns in Google and in social media’s you can get quality leads.

Please read the post carefully before replying. The OP has stated quite clearly:

As you mean “Quality Leads”, each lead must drive some sort of sales or revenue. We MasterApp Technologies, are in the business of Digital Marketing from last 3 years. As per our experience, we drive Quality Leads for ourselves as well as for our clients from the following ways.
1.Search Engine Optimizations- The good blog related to the topic will attract more peoples to purchase the product in a more convincing way.
2. Social Media Marketing Campaign.- We preferably go with Facebook Ads, as we found more ROI compared to other platforms. All depends on the campaign execution
3. Google Ads- Yeh it is also a good choice but as you already mentioned it is costly compared to other forms but well execution will het you good RoI.
4. Affiliate Marketing- It is a good choice when your business is dependent on online websites. As per your case it may not be a good option.