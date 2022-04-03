Best way to display uploaded images when we don't know the size

Hi all,

We’re building an app that will allow users to upload graphics (as well as add text and other form elements) which we will then convert to an HTML page and display. Ideally, it should be a responsive display. My job is to give the developers the specifics of what data we need to collect for the graphic upload to give the end-user the best likelihood of having a satisfactory result. Very few of the users will have much, if any, working knowledge of graphics or html so I need to think for them - develop a form that will likely produce at least decent results no matter what they do. They could upload 16x16 icons, full-page images or anything in between. The most likely possibility will be a logo - but even there, it could be a corner logo or a 100% width banner logo. It could be a huge hi-res logo created for print, or a 50x100px thing.

To display these, I thought I might start with a default image div size of 100% x 1080px, white background. We can auto-detect the size of the image as they upload. If the user hasn’t played with ANY of the settings, as long as the height isn’t greater than 1080px, we should be OK. If the width is less than 100% (which will vary according to screensize, of course), we can align it in the center and I think that will be good enough. If the height IS greater than 1080px (again, assuming they haven’t changed from the default settings, what then? I’m thinking assign the height to 1080px and give a width of auto? Does that work?

My biggest questions are about what settings I should let the user change. I thought I might give them an “auto-fit” choice. I think for sure I need auto-fit both - do I also need auto-fit height only and/or auto-fit width only? For example, if they want to insert a series of 20x20px images to use as bullets for an unordered list, they obviously will need an inline image - as opposed to the 100% block level default we’re giving them. Is auto-fit the best way to do that (for naive users who might not know how to determine the exact size they need) and may NOT understand distinctions between block vs inline images?

I also thought I’d give them a way to choose background color (e.g., if they want a banner effect and their image is too small to cover the page), a left/right/center align (also for images less than 100% width). And then finally, I thought I would ALSO give them a way to specify the dimensions - for those users who are a little more sophisticated. Obviously, specifying width and/or height would kick out auto-fit as an option.

What do you think? Does this sound like it would work? What else do I need to consider? I plan to specify what image formats they can upload - png, jpg, gif, pdf?