Best way to create left menu?

Some more questions…

4.) This moves the menu off of the screen on a regularly sized window?

#hideShowMenu {
    position: absolute;
    left: -999em;
 }

5.) Why are you using a checkbox form control here? (Btw, I think this needed the “name” attribute?)

<input id="hideShowMenu" name="hideShowMenu" type="checkbox">
<label id="menuButton" for="hideShowMenu">menu</label>

6.) Why is this set to display: none? Is it to hide the control for a regular screen?

#menuButton {
    display:none;
    padding: 0.5em 0;
    background-color: #555;
    color: #fff;
 }

If so, you really don’t need that other formatting in there, right?


7.) What does this do? (No clue…)

#menuButton::before {
    content: 'Show ';
 }

8.) The first two attributes seem to contradict one another?! What is this doing?

ul {
    width: 100%;
    max-width: 15em;
    padding:0;
    margin: 0;
    list-style: none;
}

9.) Is there any downside to using calc( )? Is it well supported?

#content {
    width: calc( 100% - 15em );
 }

It seems to me that in the past this was handled a different way, but I don’t recall the code. :wonky:


10.) What is the purpose of using an < hr > especially if it is hidden?

hr {
    display: none;
 }

That is a start for my questions! :biggrin:

  1. No, it moves <input id="hideShowMenu" type="checkbox"> off
    the screen - ( reduced or full ) - permanently.
  2. It does the magic of showing - ( checked ) - and hiding - ( unchecked ) -
    the unordered list element
  3. Yes to the first part and no, wrong the second part.
  4. The label text needs to be “Show menu” when the input element is
    unchecked - ( the initial state ) - and “Hide menu” when checked.
    The label already has “menu” set in the HTML. Checking and
    unchecking the the input element swaps the word that appears
    before it.
  5. The ul 's max-width value is there for screen widths between 30em
    and full width. Below 30em the ul’s width becomes 100%.
  6. You must be the judge of that ~ https://caniuse.com/#search=calc()
    I tested the code successfully in IE11, Firefox 70.0 and Chrome 78.0.
  7. It indicates the beginning of the h2 section of the document. It has
    it’s value changed to block in the @media code. I did that purely for
    aesthetic reasons.

coothead

@coothead,

Have been playing around with your code and think I have most of it figured out.

Wow! I’ve never seen dynamic CSS like this before?! It almost feels like JavaScript! :biggrin:

Otherwise you’d see the checkbox, right?

These UL’s are the trickiest to understand, but I think I get them now.

What is the tilde (~) called in CSS and what does it do? (I see how it works, but can’t find it in the MDN Reference Manual.

Right.

MDN - General sibling combinator

coothead

Technically, you could hide the checkbox beneath the label and it would work the same, right?

(@DaveMaxwell showed me how to turn option buttns into clickable boxes and that’s what he did.)

By the way, as long as you have a label and an input control matched up, you can click on the label and it will behave like the control, right? And that is why we could hide the checkbox off screen and it still worked, right?

Thanks!

What reason, if any, did @DaveMaxwell give you
for positioning it under the label element rather than
simply moving the little bugger off stage?

coothead

@coothead,

I suppose because it was 3 radio buttons maybe it made less sense.

Here is what he did… (Very cool code!!) :+1:

https://codepen.io/davemaxwell/pen/wvvdgGJ

Hi there UpstateLeafPeeper,

personally, I still believe that left: -999em is the way to go. :winky:

<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>

<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">

<title>book prices</title>

<!--<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">-->

<style media="screen">
body {
    background-color: #f9f9f9;
    font: normal 1em / 1.5em BlinkMacSystemFont, -apple-system, 'Segoe UI', roboto, helvetica, arial, sans-serif;
 }

#books {
     display: flex;
     flex-wrap: wrap;
     padding: 0;
     margin: 1.5em 0 0;
     list-style: none;
 }

#books li {
     width: 8em;
     margin:0.5em;
 }

#books input {
    position: absolute;
    left: -999em;
 }

#books label {
    display: block;
    padding: 0.5em 0;
    border: 1px solid #ccc; 
    background: #fff;
    cursor: pointer;
    text-align: center;
 }

#books label:active,
#books label:focus,
#books label:hover {
     background: #ddd;
 }

#books input:checked + label {
    border: 1px solid red; 
    font-weight: bold;
}
</style>

</head>
<body> 

 <ul id="books">
  <li>
  <input type="radio" id="Print" name="bookType">
  <label for="Print">Print<br>12</label>
 </li>
 <li>
  <input type="radio" id="eBook" name="bookType">
  <label for="eBook">eBook<br>$10</label>
 </li>
 <li>
  <input type="radio" id="both" name="bookType" checked="checked">
  <label for="both">Print/eBook<br>$20</label>
 </li>
</ul>

</body>
</html>

coothead

Well, now I know two ways to accomplish the same thing! :smiley:

Hi there UpstateLeafPeeper,

I’d still like to know why Dave positioned
the radio buttons over the labels with…

    display:block;
    position:absolute;
    top:0;
    left:0;
    right:0;
    bottom:0;
    opacity:0.011;
    z-index:100;

It all seems rather odd to me. :shifty:

coothead

@DaveMaxwell,

So why did you do it that way, Dave? :biggrin:

I told you in that other thread that I had bookmarked the markup and modified it to meet your needs, but I would guess that it is set that way to “fit” the entire li element and make it more usable.

Yup, taking that out caused the “buttons” to shrink (Again, taking out the top/bottom/left/right would have shown what it does… :stuck_out_tongue_winking_eye:)

Either way works, so choose what you like.

I guess that the you are referring to the
<input type="radio"> in your pen. :winky:

This element does not need to “fit”, as it
will be activated by the label element
wherever that happens to be positioned. :biggrin:

coothead

@DaveMaxwell,

I was just relaying @coothead question on to you.

I wasn’t commenting one way or the other.

And you basically knew the answer of why…no need to get me involved in something like that :shifty:

No, I have nothing to comment on @Coothead’s critique of the code you posted. I’m sure either way works and has pros and cons. I just figured you could answer better than me because you understand the code better than me.

Makes no difference to me - your solution works just fine in my mind.

#25

All I was trying to do was just point out that clicking on the
label “for” an input is the same as clicking that input.

Understanding that, will make the CSS very much simpler. :winky:

coothead

I liked the versatility of 'coothead’s answer the best.

If the requirements were changed such that multiple selections were allowed
and multiple displays were needed, a small change of the IDs to CLASS
and the TYPE to allow radio or checkbox, the code would look like:

<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<title> Pick/Menu-Flexbox RBtn/CBox </title>
<!-- From: https://www.sitepoint.com/community/t/best-way-to-create-left-menu/342760/25 -->
<style media="screen">
 body {
    background-color: #f9f9f9;
    font: normal 1em / 1.5em;
 }
 .books {
     display: flex;
     flex-wrap: wrap;
     padding: 0;
     margin: 1.5em 0 0;
     list-style: none;
 }
 .books li {
     width: 8em;
     margin:0.5em;
 }
 .books input {
    position: absolute;
    left: -999em;
 }
 .books label {
    display: block;
    padding: 0.5em 0;
    border: 1px solid #ccc; 
    background: #fff;
    cursor: pointer;
    text-align: center;
 }
 .books label:active,
 .books label:focus,
 .books label:hover { background: #ddd; }
 .books input:checked + label {
    border: 1px solid tan; 
    font-weight: bold;
    background: wheat;
 }
</style>

</head>
<body> 
<h1> Radio Button Version </h1>
 <ul class="books">
  <li>
   <input type="radio" id="PrintRB" name="bookType">
   <label for="PrintRB">Print<br>$15</label>
  </li>
  <li>
   <input type="radio" id="DiscRB" name="bookType">
   <label for="DiscRB">Disc<br>$10</label>
  </li>
  <li>
   <input type="radio" id="eBookRB" name="bookType">
   <label for="eBookRB">eBook<br>$8</label>
  </li>
  <li>
   <input type="radio" id="bothRB" name="bookType" checked="checked">
   <label for="bothRB">Print/eBook<br>$20</label>
  </li>
 </ul>

<h1> Checkbox Version </h1>
 <ul class="books">
  <li>
   <input type="checkbox" id="PrintCB" name="bookType">
   <label for="PrintCB">Print<br>$15</label>
  </li>
  <li>
   <input type="checkbox" id="DiscCB" name="bookType">
   <label for="DiscCB">Disc<br>$12</label>
  </li>
  <li>
   <input type="checkbox" id="eBookCB" name="bookType">
   <label for="eBookCB">eBook<br>$8</label>
  </li>
  <li>
   <input type="checkbox" id="bothCB" name="bookType" checked="checked">
   <label for="bothCB">Print/eBook<br>$20</label>
  </li>
 </ul>

</body>
</html>
@jmrker,

Wow! That’s some cool code! :+1:

#29

