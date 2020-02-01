Best way to create left menu?

Some more questions…
4.) This moves the menu off of the screen on a regularly sized window?
#hideShowMenu {
position: absolute;
left: -999em;
}
5.) Why are you using a checkbox form control here? (Btw, I think this needed the “name” attribute?)
<input id="hideShowMenu" name="hideShowMenu" type="checkbox">
<label id="menuButton" for="hideShowMenu">menu</label>
6.) Why is this set to display: none? Is it to hide the control for a regular screen?
#menuButton {
display:none;
padding: 0.5em 0;
background-color: #555;
color: #fff;
}
If so, you really don’t need that other formatting in there, right?
7.) What does this do? (No clue…)
#menuButton::before {
content: 'Show ';
}
8.) The first two attributes seem to contradict one another?! What is this doing?
ul {
width: 100%;
max-width: 15em;
padding:0;
margin: 0;
list-style: none;
}
9.) Is there any downside to using calc( )? Is it well supported?
#content {
width: calc( 100% - 15em );
}
It seems to me that in the past this was handled a different way, but I don’t recall the code.
10.) What is the purpose of using an < hr > especially if it is hidden?
hr {
display: none;
}
That is a start for my questions!