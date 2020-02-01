Best way to create left menu?

Some more questions…

4.) This moves the menu off of the screen on a regularly sized window?

#hideShowMenu { position: absolute; left: -999em; }

5.) Why are you using a checkbox form control here? (Btw, I think this needed the “name” attribute?)

<input id="hideShowMenu" name="hideShowMenu" type="checkbox"> <label id="menuButton" for="hideShowMenu">menu</label>

6.) Why is this set to display: none? Is it to hide the control for a regular screen?

#menuButton { display:none; padding: 0.5em 0; background-color: #555; color: #fff; }

If so, you really don’t need that other formatting in there, right?

7.) What does this do? (No clue…)

#menuButton::before { content: 'Show '; }

8.) The first two attributes seem to contradict one another?! What is this doing?

ul { width: 100%; max-width: 15em; padding:0; margin: 0; list-style: none; }

9.) Is there any downside to using calc( )? Is it well supported?

#content { width: calc( 100% - 15em ); }

It seems to me that in the past this was handled a different way, but I don’t recall the code.

10.) What is the purpose of using an < hr > especially if it is hidden?

hr { display: none; }

That is a start for my questions!