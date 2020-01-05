Best way to center text

I am working on a page that displays a subscription offer.

The copy is something like this…

$1

for one-month trial of

Basic Digital access

(Regular price is $30/year) << Get offer >> Feature 1

Feature 2

Feature 3

and so on…

All of this will be wrapped in a box with a border that is maybe 30% width of the entire screen.

I have my box pretty much done, but am wondering the best way to tackle positioning the text and marking it up?

The “$1” should be much larger font and center within the box.

The text below that should be centered in the box, but left aligned. I was going to rely on padding for that.

The button would need to be centered.

And the bullet points left aligned.

I guess my main question is how to style the “$1” part…