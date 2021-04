You could add a linear gradient to the background image as you can specify multiple backgrounds fo one element now. Just make sure the linear gradient is first as it will then stack on the top of the other background image.

e.g.

Specifically:

background: linear-gradient(to bottom, rgba(0,0,0,0), rgba(0,0,0,1)), url(https://picsum.photos/2000/1200) no-repeat 50% 0;

Adjust the last zero in the rgba value to adjust the opacity between zero (fully transparent) and one (fully opaque).

You could also just add a semi transparent background to the text only if you wanted.