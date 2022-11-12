Best way of handling 2fa

Heyo folks! I have recently added 2fa into my app and I don’t really want to force users to go through the 2fa process every time. They should have to enter the code only if their device is not recognized. I’ve added an ip check and I’m storing current & previous ips (which get deleted after 30 days of inactivity), but I’m not sure if this is the best approach since IP addresses can change quite frequently.

Is there maybe something else that’s a better approach? Something that lasts longer than an IP address?

Would apprecaite any input!