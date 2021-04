I am new to the e-commerce environment and am trying to take advantage of it to enhance my business and have a bigger reach.

I am using Salla which is almost like A WordPress type of thing.

and i created this website using their platform.

i would like to receive tips on what should i change or consider changing in terms of the design or the process.

the website is for selling sheep ,think of it as a butcher shop kind of thing.

the link to the website : https://malofty.com