Best types of sample projects for job applications

marcphero: marcphero: I would love to hear recommendations on languages, frameworks, databases, IDEs to use.

If you are going for a web dev job, then language-wise, JavaScript is a great place to start. As I’m sure you know, you can use it on the client and the server (Node), as well as a bunch of places in between (e.g. task automation) It is literally everywhere and is a good string to add to your bow.

marcphero: marcphero: I was wondering what the most effective sample projects would be to have on my resume.

Personally, I’d recommend something that motivates you. If you’re motivated, you’re more likely to do a good job and see things to completion. You’d base whatever you build around the requirements of a modern web app (e.g. data fetching, managing state, updating the UI, persisting data, user authentication etc).

Wes Bos offers some great courses in this regard, both paid and free. Depending on where you are starting from, you could do worse than taking JavaScript30 (free) then going on to React for Beginners (paid). You’ll end up with a working web app after the React course, which you could use as a template for creating something else of your choosing.

We also have a bunch of good material here on SitePoint. For example, here’s a tutorial on building a simple web app with Node and MongoDB.

SitePoint – 25 Feb 20 Build a Simple Beginner App with Node, Bootstrap and MongoDB — SitePoint James Hibbard demonstrates how to build a no-frills web app using Node.js, focusing on issues you’re likely to encounter when building a real-world app.

It was written by me (disclaimer) with the aim of introducing readers to a range of things you’re likely to encounter when building a real-world app. These include routing, templating, dealing with forms, and interacting with a database.

YMMV, but it might be worth a look.

Edit: lol, sorry, I just read that back and realized I was rambling. TL;DR: it doesn’t really matter what you build, but what you build should demonstrate your understanding of the requirements of a modern web app. In times such as these, you could do worse than building your own COVID-19 tracker.