Best Top Offshore Hosting in 2021? Anyone tried one of them?

Hello,

I was wondering if someone is already tried this Offshore Hostings List. I had a friend who told me to come here and make this question, since I’m newbie in this area. I want to bought a Hosting Offshore, but I don’t want to make the wrong choice.

I want to choose carefuly the best offshore hosting provider for privacy and freedom of speech

So before I bought something, seems legit ask before it. I don’t know nothing about Offshore Hosting, since it will be my first time using one.

Anyone have tried this hostings or not? Can tell me if is good or bad?

Alexhost.com privatelayer.com webcare360 koddos novogara vsys.host offshorededi vicetemple

I had seen this hostings in forums and blogs calling them Best Top Offshore Hosting in 2021, anyone have tried them, how is your experience with them?