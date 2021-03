Hi,

Sorry if this topic has already been asked about but my search showed outdated posts.

I’m looking to track time as a freelancer off of Upwork as I find it glitchy and I dislike a few of the features. I want to get off it ASAP.

Does anyone here have experience with a more comprehensive time tracking software that comes with a free trial or has a freemium version?

Has anyone here tried Workpuls or Time Doctor? Can anyone give a brief comparison or suggest a better tool?

I deeply appreciate it.