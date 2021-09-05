Best Techniques For SEO for e-commerce website?

Ranking high for commercial keywords while staying competitive in the SERPS can be tricky.

Begin your SEO by doing thorough research on your top keywords before you begin to build a website. The best technique is to start with a wide range of words and narrow them down based on how many competitors are already in the SERPS for that keyword, then focus more closely on ranking for those specific terms.

The problem here is that commercial keywords that convert better in sales are usually more competitive than just simple info content. I would definetely reccomend to read Shaun Marrs article about Zero Search Volume keywords

For Link Building there are few main types of links that work.

Guest Post Outreach and Niche Edits

PBN (if it’s your own network, don’t buy links on PBN networks, build your own)

Press Releases

Super efficient but hard to get, links from the main page.

To make your profile more natural you also can use crowd backlinks and web submissions but if they are good. Not software spamming.