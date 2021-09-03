Best Techniques For SEO for e-commerce website?

Hello Everyone!!
I want to know best technique of SEO for e-commerce website. it’s difficult to rank e-commerce website. And is the best backlink for SEO. who made strong affect on site ranking…
I cant be bothered to make a sentence out of them this time. Canned Response #2.
I’d suggest that the “best” techique for an e-commerce site is the same as for any other site: read and follow the guidelines.
Here i am going to explain Some Best SEO Practice for E-com Website.
-
Use Silo Structure
-
Short URL Structure
-
Optimize your categories
-
Try to optimize categories
-
Add Your Main Keyword in Permalink.
-
Use Attractive words in meta title like ( Free Home Delivery Service, Upto 60% OFF etc) for high CRT.
-
Optimize product images( when your are going to upload any picture rename the file name with your keywords and upload it and add alt text )
-
Add SEO Optimized Product Discription.
-
Internal linking is very important.
-
Most important is website page speed optmization.
thanks buddy