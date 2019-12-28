Hi,

Sorry if this has been answered before, but I’m wondering what the best size for a full width background image would be?

I’ve looked at a few articles and seen the recommended size is 1920 x 1080, but this seems a bit small?

I’ve just done a random screen shot on my laptop and that turns out to be 1920px wide, but obviously, people use much larger screens so I;m guessing this width would become quite blurry on larger screens.

Can anyone recommend a good size to use?

The background image I will be using will be a photo rather than a vector so I’m trying to keep it as crisp as I can.

Thanks!