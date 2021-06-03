Best site for download movie?

hi my freinds
i want to know which site is best fir watch and download?
Can you elaborate a bit? What exactly are you looking for?
I am from Iran and I do not have access to movie watching and download sites
I want to know the download sites of other countries that are free
Most free download sites are offering pirated (stolen) content, and we don’t allow promotion of such sites here.
I’m unaware of any legal sites which would meet your requirements, but perhaps others might know.
For me Youtube and Vimeo is the best site for watching video.
tnks
you right but i have to
