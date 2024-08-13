Best Platform for multi-vendor ecommerce marketplace

Hi everyone !
I am a web designer and looking to build a multi-vendor marketplace. Here are some things it must include:
- Buyer and Seller Registration - I also do not want the prices to be visible or anyone can click on products without signing into an account. Also, to use the platforms they will be charged a monthly fee.
- Custom Registration fields for buyers and sellers - to ask my own unique questions and make them required, they then go automatically into the backend and I can enable and disable sellers or buyers.
- Auctions - In order to create a listing sellers need to complete the required fields before the listing can go live and with admin approval. I also need the required fields to include a dropdown list
- Google Maps Integration - I want to be able to show the closest stores based on someone zip code and they can quickly select that for shipping and move onto next section.
- Advanced Search, broken down into keywords, it will then sort based on preferences. (For the auction listing I want to add keyword tags and they automatically integrate into the advanced search )
- Commission percentage - A percent of each sale will be taken out once a product is sold.
I will build on Wordpress. I plan on using elementor and woocommerce for customization. I was looking into potentially using Dokan but unsure of the customization options.
My questions are:
What Wordpress plugin is best for my scenario? Or another software compatible with Wordpress that could fit my needs. I know some coding is going to be required but would appreciate ant recommendations to limit that.
P.S. Any recommendation for hosting platforms that can handle a large volume of pages without slow loading speeds?