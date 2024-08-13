Best Platform for multi-vendor ecommerce marketplace

Hi everyone !

I am a web designer and looking to build a multi-vendor marketplace. Here are some things it must include:

Buyer and Seller Registration - I also do not want the prices to be visible or anyone can click on products without signing into an account. Also, to use the platforms they will be charged a monthly fee.

Custom Registration fields for buyers and sellers - to ask my own unique questions and make them required, they then go automatically into the backend and I can enable and disable sellers or buyers.

Auctions - In order to create a listing sellers need to complete the required fields before the listing can go live and with admin approval. I also need the required fields to include a dropdown list

Google Maps Integration - I want to be able to show the closest stores based on someone zip code and they can quickly select that for shipping and move onto next section.

Advanced Search, broken down into keywords, it will then sort based on preferences. (For the auction listing I want to add keyword tags and they automatically integrate into the advanced search )

Commission percentage - A percent of each sale will be taken out once a product is sold.

I will build on Wordpress. I plan on using elementor and woocommerce for customization. I was looking into potentially using Dokan but unsure of the customization options.

My questions are:

What Wordpress plugin is best for my scenario? Or another software compatible with Wordpress that could fit my needs. I know some coding is going to be required but would appreciate ant recommendations to limit that.

P.S. Any recommendation for hosting platforms that can handle a large volume of pages without slow loading speeds?