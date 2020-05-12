Best Method to Host a PHP PDO Application

I recently built a PHP PDO application and I need to find a way to deploy it.

I am doing this for a client and I have a few options:

  1. I can host it on a Windows Server 2019 Standard
  2. I can find server space (DigitalOcean, Linode, Vultr, etc.)
  3. I can purchase general webhosting.

My thoughts are that I would have to use the second option since I have experience in Linux and it is more secure. I don’t think Windows Servers are ideal since there isn’t a lot of security unless you download antivirus and (unlike Linux), the code is closed off to public but is easily hack-able.

I’ve never deployed an application to the internet before. Which one of these three options would be best? If there’s a better option, I am open to learning more about it.

I should have thought general web hosting would be fine.

@gandalf458 I thought so too, but my client has had issues with hosting providers in the past and they prefer not to do it that way. That’s why I thought of using something like DigitalOcean or Linode (which I have experience in).

And if you are wondering, yes, I would be in charge of the server side of the application while they used it. If they want to add updates to the app, it has to go through me.

