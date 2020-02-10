Best Method to Host a PHP PDO Application

I recently built a PHP PDO application and I need to find a way to deploy it.

I am doing this for a client and I have a few options:

I can host it on a Windows Server 2019 Standard I can find server space (DigitalOcean, Linode, Vultr, etc.) I can purchase general webhosting.

My thoughts are that I would have to use the second option since I have experience in Linux and it is more secure. I don’t think Windows Servers are ideal since there isn’t a lot of security unless you download antivirus and (unlike Linux), the code is closed off to public but is easily hack-able.

I’ve never deployed an application to the internet before. Which one of these three options would be best? If there’s a better option, I am open to learning more about it.