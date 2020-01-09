Best language for e-commerce site?

Hi techmedacad, welcome to the forums!

For the code, like HTML, CSS, JavaScript tags and other names normally not seen by the visitors, it’s US English as that is what devs are most used to.

For the content, everything that the visitor can view, I think the language your expected visitors would be familiar with, elder people probably their local and common second language and younger people more English as a second language.

To cover other visitors you could translate the pages to any language you consider first or second for eventual other visitors.

Now I guess you are on your own and intend to set up an international site, so question is what other regions than your own is the expected visitors’ preferred language.

The common second language could differ for not so young people; Spanish in South America and South-Western Europe, German in Central and former Eastern Europe, French in South Europe and many African countries.

Conclusion: I would suggest you start building the site in your own native language so all content will be fluent and intuitive. Then use that as the base for translation.