Best JS Script Method To Change Color Hue Of A PNG Image At Runtime?

Hi,
We are working on version 2.0 of out HTML5/JavaScript cross-platform 2-D Web video game engine.
(Code Named: “Mustang GT 5.0 SuperCharged™”)
Does anyone know the best JavaScript script method to change color hue of a PNG image?
(changing image’s red, green, and blue hue)
What we currently use is listed below(but it is very CPU intensive - need something faster):
Let us know here, thanks!
Jesse
Game can be played and the full source code project can be downloaded on below webpage:
https://jesseleepalser.itch.io/t-crisis-v
//--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
// "Retro Blast Tech"
function DrawSpriteOntoCanvas(index, x, y, scaleX, scaleY, rotationDegree, alpha, red, green, blue)
{
if (scaleX === 0 || scaleY === 0) return;
let imageToDraw;
let imageToDrawWidth;
let imageToDrawHeight;
if (index < 101 || index > 166)
{
imageToDraw = ImageSprites[index];
imageToDrawWidth = ImageSprites[index].width;
imageToDrawHeight = ImageSprites[index].height;
}
else
{
imageToDraw = document.createElement("canvas");
imageToDraw.width = 39;
imageToDraw.height = 30;
imageToDrawWidth = 39;
imageToDrawHeight = 30;
imageToDraw = ButtonsWithCharsCanvases[index-100];
}
ctx.save();
ctx.globalAlpha = alpha;
if (red !== 255 || green !== 255 || blue !== 255)
{
let buff = document.createElement("canvas");
buff.width = imageToDrawWidth;
buff.height = imageToDrawHeight;
if (red !== 255)
{
let ctxR = buff.getContext("2d");
ctxR.drawImage(imageToDraw, 0, 0);
ctxR.globalAlpha = (red / 255);
ctxR.globalCompositeOperation = 'source-atop';
ctxR.drawImage(ImageSprites[1], 0, 0);
ctxR.globalAlpha = 1;
imageToDraw = buff;
}
if (green !== 255)
{
let ctxG = buff.getContext("2d");
ctxG.drawImage(imageToDraw, 0, 0);
ctxG.globalAlpha = (green / 255);
ctxG.globalCompositeOperation = 'source-atop';
ctxG.drawImage(ImageSprites[2], 0, 0);
ctxG.globalAlpha = 1;
imageToDraw = buff;
}
if (blue !== 255)
{
let ctxB = buff.getContext("2d");
ctxB.drawImage(imageToDraw, 0, 0);
ctxB.globalAlpha = (blue / 255);
ctxB.globalCompositeOperation = 'source-atop';
ctxB.drawImage(ImageSprites[3], 0, 0);
ctxB.globalAlpha = 1;
imageToDraw = buff;
}
buff = null;
}
ctx.translate(x, y);
if (rotationDegree !== 0) ctx.rotate( DegToRad(rotationDegree) );
if (scaleX !== 1 || scaleY !== 1) ctx.scale(scaleX, scaleY);
ctx.drawImage( imageToDraw, -(imageToDrawWidth / 2), -(imageToDrawHeight / 2) );
ctx.globalAlpha = 1;
ctx.restore();
}
// "Retro Blast Tech"
//--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------