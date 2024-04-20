Best JS Script Method To Change Color Hue Of A PNG Image At Runtime?

Hi,

We are working on version 2.0 of out HTML5/JavaScript cross-platform 2-D Web video game engine.

(Code Named: “Mustang GT 5.0 SuperCharged™”)

Does anyone know the best JavaScript script method to change color hue of a PNG image?

(changing image’s red, green, and blue hue)

What we currently use is listed below(but it is very CPU intensive - need something faster):

Let us know here, thanks!

Jesse

Game can be played and the full source code project can be downloaded on below webpage:

https://jesseleepalser.itch.io/t-crisis-v