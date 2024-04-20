Best JS Script Method To Change Color Hue Of A PNG Image At Runtime?

JavaScript
,
1

Hi,

We are working on version 2.0 of out HTML5/JavaScript cross-platform 2-D Web video game engine.
(Code Named: “Mustang GT 5.0 SuperCharged™”)

Does anyone know the best JavaScript script method to change color hue of a PNG image?
(changing image’s red, green, and blue hue)

What we currently use is listed below(but it is very CPU intensive - need something faster):

Let us know here, thanks!

Jesse

Game can be played and the full source code project can be downloaded on below webpage:
https://jesseleepalser.itch.io/t-crisis-v

//--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
// "Retro Blast Tech"
function DrawSpriteOntoCanvas(index, x, y, scaleX, scaleY, rotationDegree, alpha, red, green, blue)
{
    if (scaleX === 0 || scaleY === 0)  return;

    let imageToDraw;
    let imageToDrawWidth;
    let imageToDrawHeight;

    if (index < 101 || index > 166)
    {
        imageToDraw = ImageSprites[index];
        imageToDrawWidth = ImageSprites[index].width;
        imageToDrawHeight = ImageSprites[index].height;
    }
    else
    {
        imageToDraw = document.createElement("canvas");
        imageToDraw.width = 39;
        imageToDraw.height = 30;
        imageToDrawWidth = 39;
        imageToDrawHeight = 30;
        imageToDraw = ButtonsWithCharsCanvases[index-100];
    }

    ctx.save();

    ctx.globalAlpha = alpha;

    if (red !== 255 || green !== 255 || blue !== 255)
    {
        let buff = document.createElement("canvas");
        buff.width  = imageToDrawWidth;
        buff.height = imageToDrawHeight;

        if (red !== 255)
        {
            let ctxR  = buff.getContext("2d");
            ctxR.drawImage(imageToDraw, 0, 0);

            ctxR.globalAlpha = (red / 255);
            ctxR.globalCompositeOperation = 'source-atop';
            ctxR.drawImage(ImageSprites[1], 0, 0);

            ctxR.globalAlpha = 1;

            imageToDraw = buff;
        }

        if (green !== 255)
        {
            let ctxG  = buff.getContext("2d");
            ctxG.drawImage(imageToDraw, 0, 0);

            ctxG.globalAlpha = (green / 255);
            ctxG.globalCompositeOperation = 'source-atop';
            ctxG.drawImage(ImageSprites[2], 0, 0);

            ctxG.globalAlpha = 1;

            imageToDraw = buff;
        }

        if (blue !== 255)
        {
            let ctxB  = buff.getContext("2d");
            ctxB.drawImage(imageToDraw, 0, 0);

            ctxB.globalAlpha = (blue / 255);
            ctxB.globalCompositeOperation = 'source-atop';
            ctxB.drawImage(ImageSprites[3], 0, 0);

            ctxB.globalAlpha = 1;

            imageToDraw = buff;
        }

        buff = null;
    }

    ctx.translate(x, y);

    if (rotationDegree !== 0)  ctx.rotate( DegToRad(rotationDegree) );
    
    if (scaleX !== 1 || scaleY !== 1)  ctx.scale(scaleX, scaleY);

    ctx.drawImage( imageToDraw, -(imageToDrawWidth / 2), -(imageToDrawHeight / 2) );

    ctx.globalAlpha = 1;
    ctx.restore();
}
//                                                                                            "Retro Blast Tech"

//--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
3

I started to write a whole explanation of how hue doesnt work this way, and how to do the maths to convert RGB to HSL to spin the color wheel properly. If you want to look at the maths of how to do that, we can.
It’s not going to be easy (computationally speaking) to actually write the changed colors to a PNG; if would involve invoking ctx.getImageData and ctx.putImageData to read and write a pixel array, and modifying individual pixels.