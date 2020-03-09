Best HTML setup?

I’m trying to figure out the best wayo tackle this scenario. I have to make 240x240 boxes (20px margin between all boxes, so I was going to do margin: 10px; on all the items). I have to have enough to blanket the entire browser width. I’m trying to figure out the best way to structure this HTML.

My first thought is to have a container with 4 boxes per container. Flex / justify content space-between for each container, and each container can have a Sass function to make it X amount wider (~500px) per each consecutive container. There are only 8 boxes in this example, but depending on the screen width, I will need a handful of containers probably (so at least 20 boxes probably. Not surehow I’ll make it dynamic enough to fit every screen width, but that’s irrelevant for now.

Basically, I would like it if others can help me brainstorm of a good solution for this :slight_smile: . I actually have to do a moses sea parting trick (split down the middle) to make room for a dynamic thing which will pop into view when you see the boxes, but that’s just a side point :slight_smile: .

My first thought was to check grids…

https://jsfiddle.net/qvbL5mg0/

Inline-block divs? Fluid and responsive without trying.

The order is important though :frowning: .

Right, but in his context of inline-blocks, the order property cannot be used :slight_smile: .

You do know this can invalidate all the replies?