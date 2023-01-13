Best Homeopathy Doctor in Pune

Dr. Tathed is a Top Homeopathy Doctor In Pune who forms natural medicine that is said to be more effective than conventional doctors in curing illnesses. According to the World Health Organization, no scientific studies support the use of homeopathy as a treatment for diseases. However, many believe in its benefits because it does not involve harsh chemicals or surgery. The clinical practice of homeopathy relies on the belief that “like cures like” - that is, substances that cause symptoms in people can cure similar symptoms in other people.