I have a site configured with clean URLs, and I’m trying to determine the best way to add pagination to the URLs. Here are two I’m considering:

Option 1:

www.domain.com/news/page/2

Option 2:

www.domain.com/news/pg=2

Either of these formats will work with the site I’m setting up, but I just want to determine the best way to format the URL with page numbers. Any other methods I overlooked? Thanks!