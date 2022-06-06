Best Finance softwares for starting out

What are peoples best suggestions for apps to use for finances of any kind. Im looking for some basic apps to start with but id also love ideas for more complex or broader apps to switch to in the future when i know more about what i want
Thank you,
LeoSo
“Best” is what sense? You’ve posted in #business, so I presume you’re looking for business related software, but to do what? To keep accounts? To take payments? Something else?
What kind of business you are running, and which country you are in will also affect the relevance of suggestions. Without more information, you are unlikely to get the kind of recommendations you want.
Starting out looking for basics in mainly invoices and bookkeeping. Im also in the UK, sorry for the lack of info, im not fully sure what i need yet. Its to get started with self employment.