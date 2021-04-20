Best builder for WordPress?

I recently came across builders for WordPress which make the development a lot easier.
But there are a lot of options and I have to pay for them.
Can anyone let me know the best builder to invest in?
You can try SeedProd or Beaver Builder
Welcome to the forums @albertinageller. Please tell us why you recommend these products. Anyone can Google for WP builders, but the OP is asking for recommendations.
Both the website builder has different templates and they are user friendly and you can easily use them without having any technical knowledge. The only difference is that SeedProd is paid and Beaver Builder has paid as well as a free version.