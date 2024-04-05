Benefits of Black Mustard Oil:
- Heart Health: The omega-3 fatty acids present in black mustard oil may help lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease.
- Antimicrobial Properties: Its natural antibacterial and antifungal properties make black mustard oil effective in combating microbial infections and promoting overall skin health.
- Rich in Antioxidants: Black mustard oil contains antioxidants like vitamin E, which help neutralize free radicals and protect cells from oxidative damage.