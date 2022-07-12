Beginner question about function with an array parameter/argument

Hello, newbie here. Why does this code tell me that lastElement is undefined?

function lastElement ([Good, Bad, Ugly])
{
    let index = lastElement.indexOf('Ugly');
    return index;
 
}

lastElement('Loafy', 'Boafy', 'Goafy');

I also tried a different version of it, which returns as undefined as well:

function lastElement ([val1, val2, val3])
{
    let index = lastElement[lastElement.length -1];
    return index;
 
}

lastElement('Loafy', 'Boafy', 'Goafy');

I thought that the contents of ‘lastElement’ would be defined by the user when passing the argument, and so by then it would be defined? What am I missing?

I am trying to return the last element of the array, when the function is called.

Thanks!

well, because lastElement is the name of the function, not the parameter you’re passing to it.

Are you trying to pass an array, or are you trying to pass 3 things? (You can’t “indexOf” 3 individual things, you would have to put them together in a collection first.)

function lastElement(imanarray) {
   let index = imanarray.indexOf("Ugly")
  return index
}

...
lastElement(["Loafy","Boafy","Ugly"]) //Returns 2.
lastElement(["Loafy","Boafy","Goafy"]) //Returns -1.