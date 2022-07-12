Beginner question about function with an array parameter/argument

Hello, newbie here. Why does this code tell me that lastElement is undefined?

function lastElement ([Good, Bad, Ugly]) { let index = lastElement.indexOf('Ugly'); return index; } lastElement('Loafy', 'Boafy', 'Goafy');

I also tried a different version of it, which returns as undefined as well:

function lastElement ([val1, val2, val3]) { let index = lastElement[lastElement.length -1]; return index; } lastElement('Loafy', 'Boafy', 'Goafy');

I thought that the contents of ‘lastElement’ would be defined by the user when passing the argument, and so by then it would be defined? What am I missing?

I am trying to return the last element of the array, when the function is called.

Thanks!