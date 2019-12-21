Before delimiter with error_reporting

#1 
<?php

if(1==2) {
declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(-1);
ini_set('display_errors', '1');
}
$varText='I like the boy';

$beferLike=array_shift(explode('like', $varText)); 
echo $beferLike;

I have the code above.
And the result of it is “I”.

But when I make the error_reporting work by changing “if (1==2)” to “if (1==1)”, it says the following.

Although I changed the error part like the following, it still says “Strict Standards …”

from
$beferLike=array_shift(explode('like', $varText)); 

to
$delimiter="like";
$beferLike=array_shift(explode( $delimiter, $varText));
#2

strict_types declaration must be the very first statement in the script

You are using array_shift yet you have no array.

What is the REAL problem you are trying to solve?

Additionally, the error reporting settings should be set in the php.ini file.