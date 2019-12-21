Before delimiter with error_reporting

<?php if(1==2) { declare(strict_types=1); error_reporting(-1); ini_set('display_errors', '1'); } $varText='I like the boy'; $beferLike=array_shift(explode('like', $varText)); echo $beferLike;

I have the code above.

And the result of it is “I”.

But when I make the error_reporting work by changing “if (1==2)” to “if (1==1)”, it says the following.

Strict Standards : Only variables should be passed by reference on line 11

Although I changed the error part like the following, it still says “Strict Standards …”