Before delimiter with error_reporting

<?php
if(1==2) {
declare(strict_types=1);
error_reporting(-1);
ini_set('display_errors', '1');
}
$varText='I like the boy';
$beferLike=array_shift(explode('like', $varText));
echo $beferLike;
I have the code above.
And the result of it is “I”.
But when I make the error_reporting work by changing “if (1==2)” to “if (1==1)”, it says the following.
Although I changed the error part like the following, it still says “Strict Standards …”
from
$beferLike=array_shift(explode('like', $varText));
to
$delimiter="like";
$beferLike=array_shift(explode( $delimiter, $varText));