Bat file how to create?

YES, it works, but how to add values \u200b\u200bto the style.css file, for example, this

 * {
     margin: 0;
     padding: 0;
     box-sizing: border-box;
     outline: none;
     text-decoration: none;
}
Google is a wonderful resource. :wink: I have found the following to insert a line break in your batch file:

set NLM=^


set NL=^^^%NLM%%NLM%^%NLM%%NLM%

and use it as follows

echo /* styles.css */%NL%* { ... } > css/styles.css

There may be better ways to achieve this.

However, your CSS is dodgy. It is unwise to set padding and margin for all (*) elements as some elements do require padding and/or margin, and you should not be setting outline to none as it makes the site inaccessible. (I’ll leave you to Google for more information - or start another thread).