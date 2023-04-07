Bat file how to create?

Google is a wonderful resource. I have found the following to insert a line break in your batch file:

set NLM=^ set NL=^^^%NLM%%NLM%^%NLM%%NLM%

and use it as follows

echo /* styles.css */%NL%* { ... } > css/styles.css

There may be better ways to achieve this.

However, your CSS is dodgy. It is unwise to set padding and margin for all (*) elements as some elements do require padding and/or margin, and you should not be setting outline to none as it makes the site inaccessible. (I’ll leave you to Google for more information - or start another thread).