Bat file how to create?

YES, it works, but how to add values \u200b\u200bto the style.css file, for example, this
* {
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
box-sizing: border-box;
outline: none;
text-decoration: none;
}
Google is a wonderful resource. I have found the following to insert a line break in your batch file:
set NLM=^
set NL=^^^%NLM%%NLM%^%NLM%%NLM%
and use it as follows
echo /* styles.css */%NL%* { ... } > css/styles.css
There may be better ways to achieve this.
However, your CSS is dodgy. It is unwise to set padding and margin for all (*) elements as some elements do require padding and/or margin, and you should not be setting outline to none as it makes the site inaccessible. (I’ll leave you to Google for more information - or start another thread).