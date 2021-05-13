Basic understanding of JSON: Finding via HTTP request?

Usually languages that pull in JSON text have parsers that build objects with the data. For instance if you had something like…

{ 'somekey': 'somevalue', 'somejunk': 'we_do_not_care' }

This would come in as an object that has two properties somekey and somejunk . You would then just never use somejunk . Just because it comes in and is a property of the object, doesn’t mean you use it.

Now ideally you would tailor your HTTP queries to only have the service return the stuff you want, but that is not always something you can do if you don’t control the service generating the JSON. All you can do is just never use the data that you don’t need.

Edit: Perhaps I am not understanding the question fully. Are you talking about parse through the stuff gathered from the JSON or parse the page? If it is parsing the JSON, then my answer above is correct.