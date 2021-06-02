Basic formatting when writing javascript

Hello, this question isn’t related to any problem just want to learn better what best practices when writing in JavaScript.

How I could “simplify” the following lines or what you suggest as best-to-do when declaring variables.

E.g.:

var one = null;
var two = null;
var three = null;
<...>
var twenty = null;

if (xx) {
  one = something;
}
if (xx) {
  two = something;
}
if (xx) {
  three = something;
}
<...>
if (xx) {
  twenty = something;
}

Does this is better?:
var one = null, two = null, three = null, <...> twenty = null;

Is there any way to simplify the if condition checks?

My objective is just to try to reduce the code lines to do exactly the same with less.
Any suggestions?

Thanks.