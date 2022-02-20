Base relative URL in Chrome & Edge

Sample directories and files:

parent/ ├── images/ │ ├── cat.jpg │ └── dog.jpg └── demo.html

I use a relative URL in my demo file’s base tag:

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1"> <title>Demo - Mori79</title> <link rel="icon" href="/favicon.ico"> <base href="images/"> </head> <body> <img src="cat.jpg" alt="Cat"> <img src="dog.jpg" alt="Dog"> </body> </html>

And it works with no problem. But if you check the page source in Chrome & Edge, here’s the destination the base relative URL points to: https://mori79.github.io/images/images/

It’s different in Firefox & Safari: https://mori79.github.io/images/

Although the link text is the same, it points to different destinations in different browsers.

Here’s a real demo.

Is it my wrong coding? Or is it a bug in Chrome & Edge? Or probably in Firefox & Safari?