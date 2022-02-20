Base relative URL in Chrome & Edge

Sample directories and files:
parent/
├── images/
│ ├── cat.jpg
│ └── dog.jpg
└── demo.html
I use a relative URL in my demo file’s
base tag:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
<title>Demo - Mori79</title>
<link rel="icon" href="/favicon.ico">
<base href="images/">
</head>
<body>
<img src="cat.jpg" alt="Cat">
<img src="dog.jpg" alt="Dog">
</body>
</html>
And it works with no problem. But if you see the page source in Chrome & Edge, here’s how the
base relative URL reads: https://mori79.github.io/images/images/
It’s different in Firefox & Safari: https://mori79.github.io/images/
Here’s a real demo.
Is it my wrong coding? Or is it a bug in Chrome & Edge? Or probably in Firefox & Safari?