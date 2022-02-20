Base relative URL in Chrome & Edge

HTML & CSS
#1

Sample directories and files:

parent/
├── images/
│   ├── cat.jpg
│   └── dog.jpg
└── demo.html

I use a relative URL in my demo file’s base tag:

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">

<head>
  <meta charset="UTF-8">
  <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
  <title>Demo - Mori79</title>
  <link rel="icon" href="/favicon.ico">
  <base href="images/">
</head>
<body>

<img src="cat.jpg" alt="Cat">
<img src="dog.jpg" alt="Dog">

</body>
</html>

And it works with no problem. But if you see the page source in Chrome & Edge, here’s how the base relative URL reads: https://mori79.github.io/images/images/

It’s different in Firefox & Safari: https://mori79.github.io/images/

Here’s a real demo.

Is it my wrong coding? Or is it a bug in Chrome & Edge? Or probably in Firefox & Safari?