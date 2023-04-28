Barcode reading problem

I recorded two videoes to clarify and show you what happens with this other module, that hasn’t got a dropdown menu on left field:
- Numbers are correctly captured if I click on left field, in this case I can click in it because it hasn’t got a dropdown menu. Link here (number with prefix) or here (number without prefix)
- Numbers are truncated if I click on right field. Link here
So the best would be to replace the left-side dropdown menu in my non-working page, with this simple left-side working field, but I wouldn’t know how. Succeeding would mean exploiting not only numbers without prefixes, but also numbers with prefixes
CDM,
CIN,
PER