Banner size?

What is the ideal size for a banner on a website please? In particular, the width?
Hi. Depends on the position on the page. It can be 320px as much as 100%.
It would be at the very top of the page, the main banner.
In general, you could then provide 2-3 banners: 540px (for small screens up to 576px), 960px (for medium screens up to 992px), 1140px (for large screens up to 1200px).
You can also provide other sizes: 720px (for max 768px), 1440px (for max 1500), 1860px (over 1500px).
Using the picture tag or img, you can then have a different picture (also in height) depending on the size of the screen.
The dimensions shown are just an example; some of them take advantage of the Bootstrap grid. I suggest experimenting with the final result on the various devices and possibly making improvements.
Thanks David, 6 images in total then.
Or use a single image sized to the larger end of the scale, styled as “width:100%” (or 90%, or whatever you like) that would address all window sizes. That’s the direction I’d lean if we’re just talking about your standard banner across the top of the page.