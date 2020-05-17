Banner size?

#1

What is the ideal size for a banner on a website please? In particular, the width?

#2

Hi. Depends on the position on the page. It can be 320px as much as 100%.

#3

It would be at the very top of the page, the main banner.

#4

In general, you could then provide 2-3 banners: 540px (for small screens up to 576px), 960px (for medium screens up to 992px), 1140px (for large screens up to 1200px).

You can also provide other sizes: 720px (for max 768px), 1440px (for max 1500), 1860px (over 1500px).

Using the picture tag or img, you can then have a different picture (also in height) depending on the size of the screen.

The dimensions shown are just an example; some of them take advantage of the Bootstrap grid. I suggest experimenting with the final result on the various devices and possibly making improvements.

#5

Thanks David, 6 images in total then.

#6

Or use a single image sized to the larger end of the scale, styled as “width:100%” (or 90%, or whatever you like) that would address all window sizes. That’s the direction I’d lean if we’re just talking about your standard banner across the top of the page.

#7

Thank you tracknut, do you use similar on your website? If so, could you post a link please, just so I can see it in action.

#8

I don’t have a site that specifically uses that model, but here’s a quick page - http://www.frenchbanknotes.com/test-banner.html

#9

Thank you, that seems to work great.

#10

I know it’s a newb question, but how do I view the css file for that please?

#11

If you view the page source, you’ll find this:

<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html>
<head>
<title>My Page</title>
<style>
	.banner {width:100%}
</style>
</head>

<body>
<img class="banner" src="Boggs-FUN95-a.jpg">
</body>
</html>
#12

Yep, I did see that before, I suppose I was looking for something with more than one css command.

#13

Not everything needs to be complicated to work. smile

#14

I like the size of 300x250 and 728x90.

#15

Why do you recommend those specific sizes, @kittysoman2013?