Banner size?

In general, you could then provide 2-3 banners: 540px (for small screens up to 576px), 960px (for medium screens up to 992px), 1140px (for large screens up to 1200px).

You can also provide other sizes: 720px (for max 768px), 1440px (for max 1500), 1860px (over 1500px).

Using the picture tag or img, you can then have a different picture (also in height) depending on the size of the screen.

The dimensions shown are just an example; some of them take advantage of the Bootstrap grid. I suggest experimenting with the final result on the various devices and possibly making improvements.