Hi,
I am having a problem with understanding the following text:
The bisection bandwidth requirements for a centralized cloud
solution are staggering, especially since most data acquired
by IoT devices can or should be processed locally
and immediately discarded.
I got it from the following paper:
Bandwidth requirements of cloud are overwhelming in the context that IoT devices should locally process and discard the acquired data.
I can’t understand if the IoT devices are themselves processing the acquired data why bandwidth demands are increasing?
Zulfi.