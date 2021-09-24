Hi,

I am having a problem with understanding the following text:

The bisection bandwidth requirements for a centralized cloud solution are staggering, especially since most data acquired by IoT devices can or should be processed locally and immediately discarded.

I got it from the following paper:

Cloud paper

Bandwidth requirements of cloud are overwhelming in the context that IoT devices should locally process and discard the acquired data.

I can’t understand if the IoT devices are themselves processing the acquired data why bandwidth demands are increasing?

Zulfi.