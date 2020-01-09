Ban bots from downloading

You could use captcha without gathering any other information. I am looking after a web site where we use captcha to verify a user (any user, not a logged in user) prior to displaying an email address, in theory so that bots can’t gather the email addresses. You could use it to verify the user, and on verification, trigger a PHP script that serves the PDF file to the user.

Note that I’m not saying that captcha is the best way to do this, or an effective way to do this (though it seems OK so far), only picking up on your note that it’s not suitable for you because there’s no form and no user logon in your situation. My involvement in the site I am looking after was to cobble something together quickly when recaptcha v1 stopped working.