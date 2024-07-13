Backup GoDaddy Emails To Hard Drive

If you want to backup your emails to your hard drive from Godaddy for email hosting, then let me suggest you a quick guide for a smooth and safe process. log in to your Godaddy account and click on your email.

Then select an email client like Outlook or Thunderbird with the IMAP or settings provided by Godaddy. Then your email client will download all emails. Then export it to your email client to save your emails as a PST file in Outlook or EML files in Thunderbird. Finally, save the backup files to your hard drive, and keep copies in multiple locations for added security. This process ensures you have a local backup of your important emails.