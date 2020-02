Backup of a users personal Facebook page is easy, but I cannot see how one can backup a Facebook group. There is a need to backup a Facebook group for offline viewing by moderators, etc. Would curl or similar do this ?

Even when viewing pages via a browser, there is a requirement to expand all the “See more” posts and “see nn replies”, etc. To export all the expanded view to a PDF would be ideal, or even the HTML, with pictures, etc.

Does anyone know how to do this please ?