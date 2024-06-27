Backlinks PErformance

How do backlinks impact your website’s SEO performance?
If we have all the Do Follow backlinks will it effect the website? Like will it flag? Because no follow backlinks are like useless like there is no point.
All Dofollow is probably a red flag, because it looks like youre link farming.
Theres probably some golden ratio that a spammer will be along momentarily to regurgitate at you. I wont bother googling the standard answer.
Its moreso WHERE youre getting those links from. Quality over quantity is important. Keep your site off of link farms, because those have terrible reputation with search engines, and will cast poor light upon your site.