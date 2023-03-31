Backlinks discovery

How long does it take Google to discover backlinks? If I have done a lot of manual work but they still don’t show up, will Google penalize you at the next indexing or does it differentiate between manual input and bots?
I have almost 100k but i expect an increase of at least another 100k
How long does it take Google to discover backlinks? If I have done a lot of manual work but they still don’t show up, will Google penalize you at the next indexing or does it differentiate between manual input and bots?
So you managed to secure 200,000 genuine, not-link-farm, backlinks, in a short enough a span of time that you think Google hasnt indexed your site inbetween not having them and having them?
Or have you just gone full link spam, fake posted on 50,000 blogs with no link juice because they’ve been reduced to linkfarms in Google’s eyes, and are expecting a tidal wave of e-points to just roll on in like suddenly your site is gods gift to mankind?
My money’s on the latter.