Backlinks discovery

So you managed to secure 200,000 genuine, not-link-farm, backlinks, in a short enough a span of time that you think Google hasnt indexed your site inbetween not having them and having them?

Or have you just gone full link spam, fake posted on 50,000 blogs with no link juice because they’ve been reduced to linkfarms in Google’s eyes, and are expecting a tidal wave of e-points to just roll on in like suddenly your site is gods gift to mankind?

My money’s on the latter.