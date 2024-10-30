Backlink Opportunity

I have recently started my affiliate blog https://protintstop.com/, but I am not receiving enough traffic. I got to know that Off Page SEO is required to get do-follow links and build authority. I have found that few seo tools like ahrefs and moz can be used to reverse engineer but they are way too expensive. I intend to purchase them future but cannot purchase them right now. Can anyone guide me how can I do link building to get more genuine backlinks to improve my website traffic, what are the other ways that I can adapt too. How can I make use of AI in promoting my website?