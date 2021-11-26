Background with multiple colours and the borders of different colours mixed

if you’re trying for a gradiant, x-shadow isn’t the right property. You want to set background to linear-gradiant (adjust the % to match what you want - 0 = top, 100 = bottom when degree is set to 180)

background: linear-gradient(180deg, #DBC8DA 0%, #6DB8BE 20%, #A4DED0 40%, #C89E92 60%, #535C77 100%);