Background with multiple colours and the borders of different colours mixed

I am creating background with multiple colours here https://js-demo.com/index.php?ref=0d54162a2283
But I need the colours to be mixed
if you’re trying for a gradiant, x-shadow isn’t the right property. You want to set background to linear-gradiant (adjust the % to match what you want - 0 = top, 100 = bottom when degree is set to 180)
background: linear-gradient(180deg, #DBC8DA 0%, #6DB8BE 20%, #A4DED0 40%, #C89E92 60%, #535C77 100%);