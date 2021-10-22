Background with Angle

If I understand what you are trying to achieve, there are quite a few different ways to approach it. I’d probably use three separate SVGs for each of the rectangles, and then embed them in your CSS as a stack of background-images.
background-image:
url("data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg' viewBox='0 0 1123 393' %3E%3Crect width='1151.04' height='283' x='-20' y='78' style='fill:%23301350;stroke:%23bada55' transform='rotate(-2)'/%3E%3C/svg%3E"),
url("data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg' viewBox='0 0 1123 393'%3E%3Crect width='342.8' height='73.32' x='-165.41' y='59.34' style='fill:%23f9acef' transform='rotate(-2 6 96.01)'/%3E%3C/svg%3E"),
url("data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg' viewBox='0 0 1123 393'%3E%3Crect width='343.78' height='69.75' x='924.2' y='263.93' style='fill:%23f1e1ff' transform='rotate(-2 1263.22 417.4)'/%3E%3C/svg%3E");
}
That would give you something like this.
I’ve set an arbitrary height on the container. The background-positions for all layers are currently set to ‘
center top’ but you can align them each to left, right or center by providing three sets of background-positions separated by a comma. The order corresponds to the background-image order.
The SVGs will stay sharp and scalable and it’s pretty easy to see where the precise 2 degree rotation is set.
I use https://yoksel.github.io/url-encoder/ to set the SVGs up for CSS backgrounding.
See if that works or you.