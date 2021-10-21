Background with Angle

Hello!

I am trying to create a background for a sections with 2deg angle.
I am not sure how this can be done, I tried to make it with ::after element, but had some trouble with the width.

Also there are 2 other rectangles (pink) at the corners of the main section which they are also having an angle and the responsive part is that while the screen is getting smaller, these should shrink until they disappear.

In this image it looks more clear what I mean. The view port is in the green area.

Is it so tricky to make it with angle or I am missing something?

You can use clip-path to create that effect.

Rough example:

There is a similar topic here I answered using a pseudo element.

Yes that’s true, so this is the only way?

Cause I think it’s a bit difficult to make it with the same angle as you like it with the clip-path.